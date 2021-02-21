Arvind Kejriwal holds meet with farmer leaders to discuss farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh farmer leaders is underway on Sunday at the Vidhan Sabha in the national capital to discuss farm laws and other issues.



Delhi Transport and Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot and Minister for Water and Tourism Rajendra Pal Gautam and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh are also present in the meeting.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The central government has offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for nearly three months. (ANI)