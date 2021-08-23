Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first smog tower in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated India's first smog tower at Connaught Place here on Monday.



Speaking in the programme, Kejriwal said, "To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. This technology has been imported from America, this is a 24-meter tall tower, will clean the air of one-kilometre range, will pull the air from above and release it downward, and will release 1000 square meters per second."

"It is being installed as an experimental basis and the data will be analysed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay for about two years, and share the results and on that basis, we will install more towers around the capital," Kejriwal further added.

The Chief Minister also said that the tower is constructed by the Delhi government with the support of Tata Consultancy and National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) under the observation of IIT-Delhi and IIT-Mumbai.

He also pointed that the pollution levels have reduced since 2014 due to the efforts of his government.

"Now the level of Fine particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 has come down significantly. In 2014 the PM 2.5 was around 150 and declined to 100 and PM 10 was around 300 and now has turned down to 150. Several steps have been taken in collaboration with the people of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

