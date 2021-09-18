Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that he will be visiting Uttarakhand tomorrow and said he will raise voice for the youth of the state who have to migrate to other states due to lack of employment opportunities in Uttarakhand.



"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. The youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate to the state due to lack of employment. The youth should get employment in Uttarakhand itself. It can be possible only if there is a government with clear intentions. Tomorrow I

Earlier, Kejriwal has announced that Ajay Kothiyal, a retired colonel, will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the state where Assembly polls are due next year.

In the last Assembly polls in 2017, BJP won 56 seats while Congress bagged 11 seats in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. BJP's vote share was 46.51 per cent, on the other hand, Congress secured 33.49 per cent vote share. (ANI)

