Arvind Kejriwal turns 51, Modi greets him

"Birthday greetings to Kejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Responding, Kejriwal tweeted: "Thank u so much PM sir for your good wishes."

The AAP and the Modi governments have been at loggerheads over a string of issues since Kejriwal became the Chief Minister in February 2015.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also greeted Kejriwal.