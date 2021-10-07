Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to 14 days' judicial custody

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) A Mumbai magistrate's court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, besides 7 others accused in the rave party raids aboard a ship, carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, to 14 days judicial custody.

Declining the NCB's plea for another four days custody till October 11 for the 8 main accused, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent them to 14 days judicial custody and also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.