As BJP announces its allies for Delhi polls with no mention of Akali Dal, SAD leader says still hopeful

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, along with Union Minister and state election in-charge Prakash Javadekar announced its allies for the upcoming Assembly polls. However, the name of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was conspicuous by absence in the list of allies announced by the BJP.

In a first, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to accommodate Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP, however, remained silent on its alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, it's long-time ally in the Delhi assembly elections.Highly placed sources in the party said that BJP is likely to severe its alliance with Akalis in Delhi."Till today, we have decided not to have an alliance with Akali in Delhi. We have our alliance in Punjab. However, we would experiment with new allies in Delhi assembly polls. We are contesting with JD(U) and LJP, " added a senior party leader."While JDU will contest on Sangam Vihar and Burari seats, LJP will contest from Seemapuri. These have been our allies and we decided to contest Delhi polls along with them. Remaining 10 seats would be decided by tonight, " stated Tiwari.Severing alliance with Akalis in Delhi has political ramifications for the alliance in Punjab as well.Recently, during Haryana assembly elections, BJP had co-opted the then sitting SAD MLA Balkaur Singh into BJP. SAD had then issued a statement condemning the act. The Akalis have accused the BJP of 'using political muscle power' to make the MLA join BJP. SAD also stated that the step is against coalition dharma.Senior party leaders believe the act of not having an alliance with Akalis could have broader ramifications." It is our oldest ally. This decision could strain the relations with the centre, " stated a senior leader.The top BJP leadership is tightlipped on the breaking of alliance with SAD. " Unofficially it's over. The picture will be clear by tonight, " stated a senior BJP leader.Balwinder Singh Bhunder, MP Rajyasabha SAD and Delhi Incharge if his party said that though SAD has an indication that this might happen, talks are still going on." It's not over as of now. We are still negotiating. Talks are on," added Bhunder.The Delhi BJP is yet to announce candidates on 13 seats. Out of these three have been given to allies, ten seats are yet to be announced. The nominations for Delhi assembly polls are to concluded on January 21 and polls are set to take place on February 8. The result will be declared on February 11. (ANI)