As brother of Nirbhaya, am relieved with Delhi court's order: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he was relieved with the decision of a Delhi court in the 2012 Nirbhaya case.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "As a brother of Nirbhaya, my heart is really relieved with the decision of the court today. I stand with her family in full support."



A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a death warrant against all four convicts in the case. They are scheduled to be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

The case pertains to the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman by six persons on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim had later died while undergoing treatment.

While the main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial, another accused was a minor at the time of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)

