As cases shrink, AIIMS restricts PPEs' use to Covid ICUs

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) In view of the reduction in Covid-19 transmission, the administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday decided to limit the use of coverall-based PPE kits to Covid-19 intensive care units (ICU) in the hospital, and that too during surgical procedures.

The order stated that PPE coveralls would be worn by the hospital staff only during invasive procedures which generate large aerosols.

"The PPEs are not required in all other patient care procedures inter-alia Covid-19 wards, ICUs, Covid-19 suspected areas, non-Covid wards and ICUs," the order copy read.

The hospital also mandated that such areas do not require PPEs and their usage "ought to be restricted here".

However, the AIIMS has recommended the use of N-95 masks, face shields and surgical gowns in such areas. "Their (N-95 masks, face shields and surgical gowns) use may be continued along with standard precautions, whenever required," it said.

Besides, the administration has also decided to normalise the duty roster of healthcare staff at all the non-Covid areas of the hospital, including the ICUS.

The number of leaves and offs are also restored to usual Monday onwards.

However, the order is not applicable to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) of the hospital, which is functioning as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital consisting of a 250-bed isolation ward.

The doctors believe that the order is a sign for returning normalcy amid the pandemic.

"Congratulations to all of us and especially patients and healthcare workers. We are returning towards normalcy," Dr Vijay Gurjar, Assistant Professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine and former President of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS said.

However, he also cautioned that despite the relaxation everyone should continue to follow standard precautions religiously. "The pandemic is not over yet," Gurjar said.

Meanwhile, with three deaths on Monday, the national capital reported the lowest number of fatalities in the last 10 months while it recorded 121 new cases of Covid-19.

