As Covid rages, Keralaite's entry to TN & K'taka gets tough

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) Starting Monday, all those entering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from Kerala especially at the Walayar border and Thalapadi border in these two states are finding it tough to cross the borders, after the respective state police have made a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for people travelling from Kerala.

The facility of conducting a RT-PCR test is available at the Walayar border.

Meanwhile at the Thalapadi border, at Kasargode and the entry point to Mangalore in Karnataka, those who had records to show that they have taken both the vaccines were allowed, but after 8 a.m., things changed and the Karnataka police insisted that the RT-PCR test is mandatory.

One Keralite who protested was taken into custody by the Karnataka police.

But angry Kerala residents at the border soon swung into action and blocked all vehicles coming from Karnataka and entering Kerala.

"We had contacted the Karnataka officials and they said that those who have taken both the vaccines will be allowed and now they have changed that rule and are insisting a RT-PCR test which should be not later than 72 hours. The police are not even allowing accident victims who are travelling from Kerala to hospitals in Mangalore," said angry protesters.

The sudden decision of these neighbouring governments to restrict free movement is on account of the rising number of daily cases in Kerala which saw a record over one lakh new cases in the past six days, while the test positivity rate continues to hover above 12 per cent, while the national average is 2.81 per cent.

--IANS

sg/skp/