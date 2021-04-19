As Covid soars, Maha hints at more stringent lockdown norms

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that given the current situation, the government is also contemplating restrictions on all outlets selling essentials like groceries, fruits, vegetables, etc.

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) As Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to soar, leaders of Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday hinted at even more stringent lockdown norms likely to be clamped to break the chain of the virus.

These may be permitted only for limited hours from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. to reduce the crowds on the roads with many people claiming they are out to buy essential supplies.

Transport Minister Anil Parab and Social Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in consultations with officials and other stakeholders on the current Covid situation.

The CM is likely to take a decision on further tightening the existing lockdown norms in a bid to break the virus chain.

Maharashtra currently has a case tally of 38,39,338 and 60,473 deaths notched in the past 13 months, besides a staggering 670,388 active cases, all figures highest in the country.

Till date, Mumbai has notched the highest deaths (12,354) while Pune has recorded the maximum tally of cases (594,460) in the country.

A total of 37 lakh plus people are presently in home isolation or institutional quarantine while 31,06,828 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals till date.

