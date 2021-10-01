As cyclone approaches Pakistan's Sindh, schools ordered to remain closed

Karachi [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Sindh government has announced that the schools in the state will remain closed on Friday amid warnings of a cyclone approaching the province, a media report said.



The announcement was made by the Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah late on Thursday evening. According to a notification issued in this regard, the minister said the decision was taken in view of the bad weather condition and the heavy rainfall, reported Geo News.

The notification is applicable to all public and private schools across the province.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) earlier on Thursday had announced the closure of educational institutions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had issued a warning for the likelihood that a cyclonic storm will develop along the Sindh-Makran coast within the next few hours.

The Met Office, in the latest advisory issued on Thursday evening, said that "the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved west-northwestward at a speed of 20km/h during last 12 hours, and now lies at latitude 23.0N and longitude 67.8E, at a distance of about 240km east-southeast of Karachi", according to Geo News. (ANI)

