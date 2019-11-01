As Delhi air quality falls, Kejriwal pitches for green bodies

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Following the declaration of public health emergency with the alarming plunge in the capital's air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the state government fully supports the environment regulatory bodies and will take all necessary steps to fight pollution.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: "Delhi government and people are fully supportive of EPCA Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, SC (Supreme Court) and NGT (National Green Tribunal). We have taken many measures in coordination with them and whatever else is necessary in the coming days, we will do that also".

"We will implement Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in full. In the coming days, we will also create more awareness about the GRAP measures among the people", he said in a separate tweet. Kejriwal also met with EPCA chief, Bhure Lal on Friday. Following the meeting Kejriwal tweeted: "I had an excellent meeting wid Sh Bhure Lal ji, EPCA chief. I sought guidance from him and reiterated the commitment of our govt in dealing wid pollution. I also assured him all cooperation in implementing GRAP and other measures." Kejriwal has positioned himself as a fighter for the cause of good air in Delhi. Air pollution, otherwise seen as an elitist issue, would be a potent issue for the middle class even as the Delhi government rolls out schemes like free bus rides for women. The Delhi government and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have blamed the stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana for the bad air in the capital. The Delhi Chief Minister said in another tweet: "Del ppl making huge sacrifices. Its time Captain and Khattar govts gave specific timelines and milestones by when will they stop crop burning Why shud Delhi suffer?" In this regard, AAP leader Atishi tweeted: "Anyone who thinks smog is a Delhi problem, pls see NASA maps, which show how the smog is spreading in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, West Bengal and MP. If this is not a national issue, then what is? Is it not time for the Central Govt to solve this yearly national crisis?". san/bc