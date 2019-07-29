As demolition threat looms large, Maradu flat owners to stage sit-in on Tuesday

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Days after the Supreme Court rejected their plea to reconsider its order for demolition of homes, residents of flats that are facing the threat of their homes being demolished have announced a sit-in here on Tuesday in a bid to attract the government's attention to their plight.

Announcing the move, Maradu Housing Protection Committee Chairman advocate Shamsudeen said the fundamental rights of the flat owners were being compromised.

"Owners will hold a dharna (sit-in) tomorrow to inform the people and authorities about their plight. The owners want the government to protect their houses. Maradu Housing Protection Committee has decided to hold a dharna in front of the Marad Municipal Office from 10 am to 12 pm," Shamsudeen said here on Monday.Former MP Sebastian Paul and MLA M Swaraj will also be present at the protest site, he said.Earlier in the week, the apex court had rejected a petition filed by Maradu flat owners urging the court to reconsider its decision to demolish their apartments.Following a report by the court-appointed committee, the Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments -- around 400 flats -- in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The order was passed by a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra.Later on June 10, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court directed to maintain status quo for six weeks in the matter and posted it for hearing on July 5.The apex court had said the state cannot undertake illegal constructions with the danger of floods and heavy rain looming large. (ANI)