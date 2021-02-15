New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday demanded subsidy on bicycles as retail prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise for the seventh consecutive day across the country.

In a statement, the Congress spokesperson said: "As the BJP will be soon fulfilling its mission "Aab ki baar petrol/diesel a100 paar (This time, petrol and diesel prices will cross Rs 100), the finance minister should consider announcing cycle subsidy since motor-vehicles will soon fall into rare usage category."