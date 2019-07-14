As Ganga overflows in Varanasi, people migrate to safer places

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): As the Ganga continues to overflow, people living close to the river bank are being forced to migrate to safer places.

"This year, the water level in Ganga is rising very fast. In the last three-four days, the water level has increased by 5.5 feet. We are facing a lot of problems. We have to shift to some safer places," a local told ANI.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The life around the most revered river has come to a standstill. Temples close to the bank of the river are also submerged.

Despite the difficulty, some locals are happy with the quality of rain.

"Yes, problems are there but it is good that after so many years, we have seen this kind of rainfall," said another local. (ANI)

