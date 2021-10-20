As inflation continues to rise in Pakistan, lawyers boycott courts, hold rallies

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Lawyers group boycotted courts in different towns of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and held rallies on Monday against spiralling prices of daily use commodities and petroleum products in the country, reported local media.



The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) had given a call for the strike, directing the bar associations in its jurisdiction to observe boycott of courts and hold meetings against growing prices of daily use commodities, reported Dawn.

Highlighting that the people of the country are suffering, lawyers stressed that the current government's policies have been a complete failure.

Raising slogans against rising inflation, the lawyers demanded the government to immediately reduce prices of all items to a reasonable level.

Later, the lawyers took out a rally up to the KP Assembly building. They were carrying banners against the government over rising inflation.

Inflation is rising in Pakistan. The prices of daily needs and fuel have soared up and even opposition parties have held rallies against the inflation and criticised the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

