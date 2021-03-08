As Kushwaha gets a jab, speculation on joining JD(U) gets stronger

The buzz became stronger on Monday when RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha and senior JD(U) leader Vasistha Narayan Singh were seen taking the anti-Corona vaccine together.

Patna, March 8 (IANS) In Bihar's political circles, the merger of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) with the Janata Dal-United has been discussed for a long time.

Former union minister Kushwaha and former JD (U) President Singh arrived at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna on Monday together and got the first dose of the vaccine.

After the vaccination, when journalists asked questions about the potential merger of JDU with the RLSP, Kushwaha said: "Since the time I have come to politics, I am with Dada (Vasistha Narayan Singh) and will continue to be with him."

Asked about the likely date of the merger, Singh said, "Leave the date alone. Kushwaha was close and is close to us. He has carved a niche in the politics of the country through his work. This is nothing new."

Speculation has been growing about Kushwaha mending fences with CM Nitish Kumar and the party's likely merger with the JD(U). However, it has not been officially confirmed so far.

