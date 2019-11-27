As Maha MLAs take oath, Uddhav meets Governor

Mumbai: Even as all 288 MLAs take the oath in a special session, Uddhav Thackeray, who has been elected as the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi -- the Sena, NCP, Congress combine, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

State Vidhan Bhawan's in-charge secretary Rajendra Bhagawat said that during the last couple of decades, the chief minister was sworn in first followed by other members.

"The floor test is also then conducted immediately or in the following session. In the present case, no chief minister has been administered oath, but the swearing-in ceremony of House members is being held," he noted.