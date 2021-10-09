As part of Centre's public outreach programme, MoS Muraleedharan arrives in J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): As part of the Central Government's Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan arrived at Doda district on Saturday.



On the first day, the MoS visited Khaleni Top wherein he distributed the PM-JAY SEHAT cards and self-employment sanction letters among scores of beneficiaries, besides administering the Swatchta pledge to the gathering.

In addition to this, he also inspected the stall displayed by the women SHG under UMEED.

The MoS also e- inaugurated 36 works of RDD under various heads worth Rs 150.11 lakhs and dedicated all these works to the general public of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the MoS said, "The Central Government under the supervision of Prime Minister Modi is committed to ensuring the overall development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

He added, "These public outreach programs which have been initiated in the Union Territory from the last year is his idea to assess the issues of the common people at the ground level so that they shall be addressed on a priority basis."

While praising the beauty of the district, the MoS said that the Doda district has a huge tourist potential and it will be alleviated to the next level in the upcoming days so that maximum employment opportunities shall be made available for the unemployed youth of the district.

Further, the MoS said that after the abrogation of Article 370 first time the three-tier system has been implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides numerous individual benefit schemes have been rolled out for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While responding to the issues of the general public, Muraleedharan said that all of their demands have been noted down and assured that they will be addressed on a priority basis.

The Minister also interacted with PRIs, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY beneficiaries, Horticulture farmers, Paddy growers, Vegetable growers, Lavender growers, Floriculture farmers, Shopkeepers, Youth Club of Bhaderwah, and deputations at Khalleni Top.

The MoS took a review of the implementation of different welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, JJM, UJWALA, PMAY, PMGSY etc from PRIs and other groups who met him here. (ANI)