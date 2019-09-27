As Pawar visits ED, Rahul accuses govt of vindictivenes

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism."

The NCP Supremo is slated to voluntarily visit the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in its Mumbai office after the agency named Sharad Pawar in the case of alleged irregularities in a cooperative bank.

Earlier, in a hurriedly called press conference, Pawar expressed his intent to join the investigation. Meanwhile, hundreds of NCP supporters have taken to the streets in protest.

Ahead of the crucial Maharashtra election to be held on October 21, NCP has sensed an opportunity to play the victim card. Rahul Gandhi's tweet comes in the backdrop of the investigative agencies grilling D.K. Shivakumar and P. Chidambaram, two prominent Congressmen who are in Tihar jail now.