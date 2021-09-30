As relationships turn sour in Cong, Rahul Gandhi advises how to 'rebuild' country, partys' stalwarts differ

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Gandhi said that he does not want to speak to the media regarding how the events are unfolding within the party."I don't want to speak to media right now regarding the issues. I will react later," he told ANI a day after Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned and played spoilsport when young trunks like Kanhaiya Kumar shifted from CPI to Congress with support from independent MLA in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani.In Kerala, the situation is not different. Congress is facing an organisational crisis after former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Ramesh Chennithala, who had openly revolted against the new leadership in Kerala led by K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader VD Satheesan chose not to hold the plaque card "welcoming Rahul Gandhi" at the airport.The main allegation levelled by the senior Congress leaders in Kerala is that new leadership is acting on their own accord without taking the Congress rank and file in confidence.Former Kerala Congress Chief VM Sudheeran who resigned from AICC that was mentioned by senior congress leader Kabil Sibal speaking on behalf of G-23 leaders, told ANI, that he is not interested to align with any group or factionalism in Congress."I have sent my resignation as a member to All India Congress Committee (AICC). Regarding issues within the party in Kerala, "I have taken up it with Congress leadership," said Gandhi.Meanwhile, sources told ANI that the overindulgence of AICC organisational general secretary KC Venugopal is causing problems for Congress in various states."We don't know whether KC Venugopal is a rubber stamp or whether he is in a position of authority. Like, Kabil Sibal said and Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote in a letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress leaders want to address problems. Such blind trust will just cause problems. Punjab is where Congress has a better edge to win upcoming Assembly elections through Captain Amarinder Singh than Sidhu. Now, Sidhu is causing all problems for the party. Not just PCC chief, he should be shown the exit door from Congress," a senior party leader said in a conversation with ANI, who wished not to be named.Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader PJ Kurien had said, "First, let me see the letter sent by Ghulam Nabi Azad. After that, I will definitely state my opinion."Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of chief minister on September 18 following months of infighting with Navjoit Singh Sidhu.A fresh political crisis in Punjab unfolded after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as PCC chief. Subsequently, several leaders and a state minister considered close to Sidhu also tendered their resignation to the party's leadership.Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis. (ANI)