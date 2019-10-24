As soon as I get my victory certificate I'll hold meeting with MLAs: Dushyant Chautala

Jind (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday stated that as soon as he gets the victory certificate he will hold a meeting with the MLAs tomorrow to decide the future course of action.

"Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get the certificate, I will discuss with everyone, I will hold a meeting with MLAs tomorrow and decide the future course of action. It is too early to say that with which party we will go forward. I believe the state wants a change and JJP will bring it," said Chautala while speaking to ANI.



Earlier today, Chautala denied reports of holding discussions with the Congress party regarding the Chief Minister's post in Haryana.

According to reports, the Congress party has reached out to Chautala and offered him the Chief Minister's post.

As per the official trends reported by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 38 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 33 and JJP on 10 among others. (ANI)

