As vaccines exported for 'image building', India saw 1L deaths: Sisodia

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the Centre of seeking to "buid its image" on the international stage with vaccine exports, instead of saving those dying in the country due to Covid.

Claiming that since March, India has exported around 6.5 crore Indian-made vaccines to 93 nations, Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for Covid management in the national capital, said: "While the people of the country were dying, struggling for beds, oxygen and medicines across the country, especially during the second wave of Covid pandemic with more than one lakh people having died since March this year, the BJP-led Centre was busy in image development and exporting Indian-made vaccines to foreign countries."