ASA-DSU-SFI-TSF alliance sweeps University of Hyderabad Students' Union Polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The alliance of Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Dalit Students' Union (DSU), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Students Forum (TSF) swept the University of Hyderabad Students Union elections by winning all the posts in Central panel.

These organisations have come back to power after ABVP won the 2018-19 Students' Union elections.

This year, Abhishek Nandan from SFI won the post of president, M Sree Charan from DSU won the post of Vice President, Gopi Swamy from ASA became General Secretary, Rathod Pradeep from TSF won as Joint Secretary, Sohel Ahmed from SFI won the Sports Secretary post and Priyanka Badrasetty from ASA became the Cultural Secretary.To the posts of Students representatives to GS-CASH (ICC), Puttapaga Sai Sree from DSU won as the integrated representative, Kalaivani J from ASA won as the PG representative and Indira Tayeng from SFI won as the research scholars' representative.The alliance also won most of the school board and councillor posts.This year ASA-DSU-SFI-TSF alliance and ABVP-OBCF-SLVD were the main opposing sides who contested for all posts. Other sides included YISS who contested for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary, MSF-Fraternity alliance contested for President and Vice President posts, BSF contested for the post of Sports Secretary and AISA contested for the post of Cultural Secretary and GS-CASH (PG) representative.ABVP-OBCF-SLVD alliance landed second in all of the central panel posts except in sports secretary where Anji of BSF landed second. (ANI)