Asaduddin Owaisi meets Telangana CM, discusses CAA, NRC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A delegation led by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and discussed the issues pertaining to National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



After meeting Rao, the Lok Sabha MP Owaisi said the NPR is the first step towards the NRC. "They are preparing NPR as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. Then, isn't it connected to the NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country," he asked.

"He took my name in Parliament and said -- Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country. Amit Shah Sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents ... The final list will be NRC," Owaisi had told ANI.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

