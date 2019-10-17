Asansol: 3 trapped in coal mine in Kulti, rescue operation underway by NDRF

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Rescue operation is underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for three people who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansil's Kulti area on October 13.

According to locals, the incident occurred when four people tried to dig the mine illegally, of which three got trapped in it.



On receiving the information, local administration and Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) officials started rescue work but failed to evacuate the people.

Local All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Bachchu Rai said: "The NDRF team has reached here today and has started the rescue work along with the local administration."

After three days of failed attempts by the local administration, the NDRF team has arrived from Kolkata to carry out rescue operations.

NDRF officials have stated that they have set up a camp here and started the rescue work.

The coal mine consists of poisonous methane gas inside and all three people are in an unconscious state due to its effect. The entrance of the mine is narrow so ECL was trying to widen the entrance to rescue them. (ANI)

