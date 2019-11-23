Asansol Railway Police goes 'filmy' with posters on cleanliness

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Asansol's Railway Police Protection Force (RPF) has found a fun way to inform citizens about its new penalty rules, resorting to help from noted film characters from Indian cinema.

At the railway station in Asansol, the RPF has placed few posters featuring the character of Gabbar from 'Sholay' and that of Vijay from 'Deewaar' to notify people about the fine they will have to cough up if found littering. While Gabbar was essayed by Amjad Khan while the Amitabh Bachchan was cast in the role of Vijay in 'Sholay', which along with Deewar was released in the year 1975.



"Arrey O Sambha, Kitna zurmana rakha hai sarkar ne gandagi failane par... 500 rupaya... poore 500," captioned one poster a play on Gabbar's iconic dialogue.

Another poster featuring Bachchan says "Deewaar par mat thukana" warning people not to spit on the station's walls.

It also praised Asansol's Railway Police Protection department for successfully penalising "2020 people for littering the station till date".

In their bid to keep the premises of the railway station clean the department has placed several such posters saying "jab tak gandagi failane walon ko hum RPF log jail nahi bhejte tab tak kuch nahi badlega". The initiative which began under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was launched by the central government in 2014.

