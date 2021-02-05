ASEAN-India Hackathon is well aligned with vision of APASTI 2016-2025: Pokhriyal

Addressing the participants of Hackathon, Union Education Minister said, "I would like to first congratulate all, for successfully completing the first ASEAN-India Hackathon. I am very thankful to all ASEAN countries for participating in this first-of-its-kind initiative. For the last 3 days, all 54 teams have worked really very hard on 11 problem statements and I was informed by juries and mentors that they are very happy with the quality of work done by participants during this Hackathon. The ASEAN - India Hackathon is well aligned with the vision of ASEAN - plan of action on science, technology and innovation (APASTI) 2016-2025".Pokhriyal applauded the focus of the Budget on innovation and entrepreneurship and stressed on boosting the research ecosystem through the Prime Minister Research Fellowship, SPARC, STRIDE, IMPRINT, and other research schemes."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bond between India and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries in the field of education, science and technology has strengthened. One of the main objectives of this hackathon has been to encourage working for sustainable development while creating employment to make our nations Atma Nirbhar," Pokhriyal said.He further said that today India and ASEAN countries have become perfect examples of energy, synergy, and international collaboration for other countries to emulate. If the human resources and natural resources of India and ASEAN countries are properly utilized, then a new dimension will open for the betterment of humanity and the world.Union Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also attended the award ceremony of ASEAN- India Hackathon 2021 along with ministers and dignitaries from ASEAN countries.The Hackathon concluded with more than 300 students, mentors, and officials participating from 10 ASEAN countries and India.According to the official release, the ASEAN-India Hackathon-2021 aims at enhancing the cooperation between India and ASEAN countries in science, tech, and education. All the ASEAN countries participated in this unique initiative of providing innovative solutions to overcome the challenges under two broad themes of Blue Economy and Education."Student teams from all the ten ASEAN countries as well as India participated in this ASEAN-INDIA Hackathon. These teams comprised of 330 students and 90 mentors. The students were divided into 54 cross-country teams, where each team consists of six students and two mentors. These diverse teams competed on developing the best solution for 11 problem statements provided by various reputed organisations and government bodies," it said.The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and ASEAN countries organized the first ASEAN-India Hackathon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Hackathon was conducted online using a digital platform, indigenously developed by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell. (ANI)