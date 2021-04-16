Asean summit on Myanmar set for April 24

Jakarta, April 16 (IANS) Leaders of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) are expected to meet in the Indonesian capital Jakarta next week to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup, an official source said on Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a summit of the 10-member Asean bloc last month, after hundreds were killed in a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, reports dpa news agency.