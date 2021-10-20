ASEAN's emphasis on Cyber issues resonates deeply with India: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das while addressing the third India-ASEAN Track 1.5 Dialogue on cyber issues expressed that ASEAN's emphasis on Cyber Security and Cyber connectivity resonates deeply with India's approach towards the Cyberspace.



"Emphasis of ASEAN on Cyber Security and Cyber connectivity in accordance with international laws resonates deeply with India's approach towards Cyberspace," Secretary Riva Das was quoted as saying by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India has been working domestically to address the cyber security challenges through platforms capable of supporting and sustaining the efforts in securing cyberspace as well as through the adoption of comprehensive policies such as the New National Cyber Security Policy, the Secretary informed.

During her address, Das also said that there is a crucial need for international cooperation to exchange experiences and share best practices for the protection of information infrastructures.

"India lays huge emphasis on bilateral and international cooperation on cyber security. The need for cooperation between India and ASEAN member countries in this field is, therefore, self-evident," the Secretary said.

Meanwhile, ASEAN has been proactive in the region's efforts to tackle cyber security challenges and has undertaken various cyber confidence-building measures.

India is committed to an open, secure, free, accessible and stable cyberspace environment, which will become an engine for innovation, economic growth, sustainable development, ensure free flow of information and respect cultural and linguistic diversity.

"With our transformative technology initiatives in recent years such as IndiaStack, Aadhar and UPI, we have successfully leveraged the tremendous potential of cyber technologies in implementing the SDG agenda and improving governance," Das said during her address.

"Our overarching objective is to harness cyberspace for the growth and empowerment of people, not just of our own country, but for all humanity," Das added.

The Secretary's remarks came while addressing the 3rd Edition of the ASEAN-India 1.5 Track Dialogue on Cyber Issues.


