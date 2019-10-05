Asha Bhosle: I needed my own style, different from 'didi' Lata

Always interested in western music by singers, like Cameron Mirinda, Asha Bhosle always tried to imitate them. She would keep trying different tones, pitches and glide from one note to another in a manner very different from her classical musical training.

This led to her inspiration to create her niche in the world of music, which was a mix of classical and western compositions, said the legendary singer here on Saturday, the second day of the Raymond MTV India Music Summit.

She was sharing her experiences from her musical and life journey at a session named "In Aankhon ki Masti Kea" in conversation with lyricist, screenwriter and Mentor of the Summit, Prasoon Joshi.

"Need is a person's biggest determiner of the course the life takes. Need led me to sing any type of song that was offered to me. Any kind of song is like 'god' for me. I ensured to add my shine to the songs that came my way. One needs to immerse oneself in music and keep working hard," said the living legend of music. On maintaining a balance between the family life and the music, Asha Bhosle said, "I never faced any restrictions when it came to balancing my musical career and supporting my family. "However, after I lost my husband, I realised it was difficult to be both a mother and a father to my children. But I never stopped. I never even once thought of leaving or sacrificing my family to move ahead in my musical career. IANS<br>arc/pcj