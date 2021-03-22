Asha worker held for forcing minor girls into prostitution

Patna, March 23 (IANS) The police in Bihar's Aurangabad district have arrested an Asha worker for allegedly running a sex racket and forcing minor girls into prostitution, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a 16-year-old girl became pregnant and her mother learnt about her health. When she asked her daughter, she revealed that an Asha worker had forced her into flesh trade. The Asha worker also gave her i-pill tablets to abort the pregnancy.