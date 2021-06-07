ASHA workers role significant to prevent possible third wave of COVID-19: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that ''ASHA workers'' are fighters and emerged as hero," while adding that their role is most significant to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19.



The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the webinar, which was conducted through a virtual system.

Chief Minister Thackeray expressed his gratitude for the work done by the ASHA workers (Sevikas) during the corona's second wave when the cases increased.

"Asha workers are working on the way the word 'ASHA' has been coined. The Corona crisis is still not over. The work being done by Maharashtra is being appreciated in the country and abroad. The contribution of your work is important for this," Uddhav Thackeray said while lauding the ASHA workers.

Members of the Paediatric Task Force also interacted with ASHA Sevikas on corona infection in children and the responsibilities of ASHA Sevikas.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Health Commissioner Dr Ramaswamy, President of the Task Force of Paediatricians Suhas Prabhu, Dr Vijay Yeolale, Dr Sameer Dalwai, Dr Aarti Kinikar etc. were present on this occasion. (ANI)

