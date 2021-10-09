Ashish Mishra appears before police in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A lot of his supporters have also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where interrogation of Ashish Mishra is going on.

Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 9 (IANS) After being served second notice, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the Police on Saturday to record his statement.

The second notice sent by the Police had asked Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday.

This time, the notice also warned Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

The second notice was issued after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

--IANS

skp/