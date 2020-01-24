Ashok Chavan demands high-level probe in alleged phone tapping

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday demanded a high-level enquiry into the alleged phone tapping of NCP and Congress leaders.

"I have no doubt that the BJP can go to any extent to get in power, as revealed that the earlier government tapped phone conversations of senior Congress and NCP leaders. This is a very serious matter. I urge the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to order a high-level enquiry in the whole matter," said Chavan in his statement.



Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the previous BJP government in the state was engaged in the tapping of phones of Congress and NCP leaders.

"When the BJP government was in power in Maharashtra, before the General and Legislative assembly elections, they tapped phones of NCP and Congress leaders to keep a tab on their activities. They sent their officials to Israel to get the software for phone-tapping. We have started an investigation of the matter," Deshmukh had told reporters.

Also, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party had informed him about the tapping of his phone.

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet. (ANI)

