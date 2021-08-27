  1. Sify.com
  4. Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty procedure at Jaipur hospital

Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty procedure at Jaipur hospital

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 13:30:04hrs
Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

"Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure. (ANI)

