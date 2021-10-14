Ashok Gehlot's OSD and advisor to UP CM engage in war of words

Tripathi, on Wednesday shared a 13-second video of CM Gehlot's statement on Twitter and wrote: "Thank you for accepting the truth honestly, respected @ashokgehlot51 ji, you said the truth, why should those who do 'farming' of votes on every corpse' visit Rajasthan. They have to do simple politics. It is foolish to expect sympathy from them !!"

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi entered into a war of words on Twitter on the issue of murder of a Dalit youth in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

Responding to Shalabh Mani's tweet, Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma posted the extended video (of around 32 second of CM Gehlot) and wrote: "Honorable Chief Minister's whole point is narrated here. You are misinterpreting the facts by sharing a 13 second video of Gehlot. You are requested not to spread lies," he added.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress and questioning the party as to why the veteran leaders of Congress namely Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi never visit Rajasthan and instead go to Uttar Pradesh.

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death recently in Hanumangarh district.

Reverting to the BJP's questions, Gehlot had said 'Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will visit states where there are opposition governments. In Rajasthan, BJP leaders like Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda should come as there is Congress govt here'. This statement started the latest war of words between Sharma and Tripathi.

--IANS

arc/dpb/skp/