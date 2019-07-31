Ashok Malik's term as press secretary to President of India ends

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ashok Malik has concluded his two-year term as the press secretary to the President of India.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Malik thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for allowing him to serve in the capacity.

"As I conclude my two-year term as press secretary to the President of India, I'd like to thank President of India for the privilege of having allowed me to serve in the greatest office I'll ever know, working under a gentle, dignified and amazingly down-to-earth head of state," Malik wrote.



"I'd also like to thank my colleagues in the President's Secretariat, especially my comrades in the Press Wing. Without their rock-solid support, I'd have been a non-starter. Any success is due substantially to them; all failures are entirely my own, and I apologise for those," he added.

Malik said that these two years have been "exhilarating, occasionally entertaining, and always, always educative" for him.

"In India, the land of reincarnation, I must inevitably return to my former life. I walk out of Rashtrapati Bhavan with humility, emotion - and much hope. Next week, new adventure," he added. (ANI)

