Ashraf Ghani says no military solution to Afghan issue, govt ready to talk with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): Underlining that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue, the country's President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said his government is ready to "direct talks" with the Taliban.



Speaking at Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board meeting at Afghan Presidential Palace, Ghani assured the international community that the people of Afghanistan do not want anti-government elements.

"There is no military solution to the country's issue," TOLOnews quoted him as saying.

"We believe in the future of Afghanistan," President Ghani said, adding that "today's Afghanistan has really changed."

With the Taliban increasing their advances in Afghanistan, the clashes between the terror group and Afghan security forces have escalated in recent weeks

"We are ready for direct talks with the Taliban," Ghani said, adding that the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners has "showed our will for peace."

"I offered a bridge to peace through the holding of early elections. The Loya Jirga took the unprecedented step of releasing 5,000 hardened Taliban fighters and some of the largest drug dealers under the assurance of good conduct by the international community," he added.

His remarks come as Taliban-led violence has increased in Afghanistan as foreign troops are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

Taliban has escalated its offensive against security forces and civilians. They are rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan.

Moreover, they are imposing archaic rules on the captured territories and being a Sunni outfit, the Shias fear sectarian violence against them. (ANI)

