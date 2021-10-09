Ashwini Vaishnaw greets Universal Postal Union, Postal family on World Postal Day

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday greeted the Universal Postal Union and Postal family on the occasion of World Postal Day.



World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9 to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874.

The Ministry of Communications in a press release informed, "India has been a member of the Universal Postal Union since 1876. The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness about the role of the postal sector in the lives of people and businesses as well as contribution to the socio-economic development of countries."

"The theme for this year's World Post Day is 'Innovate to recover'. On the occasion of World Post Day, we remember the invaluable contributions of postal workers in ensuring public service delivery during the trying times of the Covid pandemic," read the release.

"With more than 1.5 lakh IT-enabled Post Offices, India Post played a crucial role in rendering postal and financial services during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and in 2021. The robust IT system enabled India Post to deliver financial services at the doorsteps of citizens," it added.

The release further informed that the vast postal network has been further strengthened through the launch of India Post Payments Bank in 2018, with a vision to build the most accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man. (ANI)

