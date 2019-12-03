Asian Archery Championship: Abhishek Verma, Vennam Jyothi win mixed pair gold against China

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Vijayawada based archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma won compound mixed pair gold in the 21st Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok.

The duo won the mixed pair gold against their Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen with 158-151.Earlier in the day, the compound men team lost gold medal by just one point to Korea 232-233 and settled with a silver medal. In compound women's team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost the battle to Korea by 215-231.But Verma and Jyothi returned strongly in the compound mixed pair final. They made a solid start, shooting 39, including two Xs (closest to the centre), from a possible 40 to lead by two points in the first end.The second end turned out to be a perfect 40 for the Indians as they extended their lead by four points midway into the gold medal clash.Verma and Jyothi maintained consistency in the third end to shoot 39 together. It gave them a six-point cushion going into the final end where they once again shot a perfect 40 to seal the issue.Jyothi Surekha participated in Asian Archery Championship continuously for the fifth time since 2011 and won 8 medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. (ANI)