Asian nations need to exchange data food frauds: Official

Teaotia was speaking at the 21st session co-ordinating committee of the UN bodies, World Health Organisation and Food and Agriculture Organisation which got underway in the coastal capital.

"There is a need for creating a network of scientific and research institutions for collection and assimilation of scientific facts and data for the region and worthwhile, to create an IT-enabled information platform to exchange information regarding food frauds and other areas of core interest", Teaotia said, in the inaugural address at the co-ordinating committee meeting.

"Countries trade extensively with each other and at least in food, almost 60 per cent of food trade is within the region. To my view, this alone is enough reason for us to develop a common ground for co-operation," she also said, calling for increased dialogue between countries in the Asia Codex regions. There are six Codex regions each represented by a joint FAO and WHO regional co-ordinating committee. Each committee is responsible for defining the problems and needs of the region concerning food standards and food control. India is a part of the Asia Codex region.