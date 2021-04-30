Asia's biggest LGBT+ conference and job fair goes virtual

The job fair is designed to provide safe space for the job seekers where they will be interviewed and selected based on their talent and not rejected for their sexual orientation, gender identity, expression. The fair is expected to provide an enriching experience to the community members and help them understand what kind of skills can land them in a good job opportunity. It will also sensitise and encourage diversity and inclusion in the workspaces of the hiring organisations.

Due to the social distancing norms, RISE, this year, will be held on the virtual platform allowing attendees to join the conference and job fair from their homes across the world.

Organisations such as HSBC, Credit Suisse, J.P.Morgan, Uber, UBS, Wells Fargo, Netflix, Novartis, Tata Steel, Twitter, VIP Industries and others will meet and interview over 1000 pre-screened LGBT+ candidates virtually on the date. These organisations have already started conducting telephonic interviews and have extended 12 job offers and many more are in the pipeline.

The Conference will take place over May 4 and 5, and will have over 1,000 changemakers, businesses, organisations, students, human resource professionals, advocates, and experts across the globe. There will be over 90 international and national speakers who would be participating in engaging and insightful keynotes, plenary panels, CXO, CHRO and Chief Diversity Officer panel discussions, breakouts, launch of research reports. The conference is being supported by organisations like Intuit, Fiserv, Macquarie, Epsilon, American Express, Athenahealth, Factset, Goldman Sachs and others.

Srini Ramaswamy, co-founder, Pride Circle, says, "Through RISE, we are promoting the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in the workforce. The first two editions of RISE in Bangalore and Delhi bore fruitful results and we aim higher placements in the third edition. Through different formats of dialogue between the job seekers and the employers, we aim to shed the stereotypes and misinformation developed due to the sexual orientation of the talent pool in workplace environments."

"We have consistently engaged with the LGBT+ and allies; influencers from top multinational organisations (MNCs); Indian corporations, experts, policymakers across the country to make this kind-of job fair a reality. We are delighted that amid massive breakdown of the job market, we have got 44 companies who are ready to offer jobs to the community. With consistent support from the community and our partners, we hope to keep putting more efforts in the direction of enabling inclusive workplaces," said the co-founder of Pride Circle, Ramkrishna Sinha.

Interested job seekers can register by submitting their resume at www.thepridecircle.com/resume

