'Ask your grandfather': BJP to Rahul on China remark

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to China, saying it was an acknowledgment of the realisation in the Congress that Jawaharlal Nehru had made a "Himalayan blunder" by "gifting" over 38,000 square kilometres of land to the neighbouring country.

"I am glad that the Congress has finally realised that PM Nehru created a 'Himalayan Blunder' by gifting 38,000 sq km land to China. Will it also question its co-owner, the coward Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi?" Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary C T Ravi said in a tweet.

Responding to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on India-China issue on Friday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said he (Rahul) must ask his grandfather (Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China.

"He must ask his grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) about who has given up India's territory to China, he will get the answer... Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister RK Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has shown the neighbouring countries that India will fight back if attacked.

"Our government has shown all the surrounding countries, especially in the north and west, that if you attack India, we will fight back and the world has seen it," Singh said.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi's statement is both unparliamentary and immature.

"He neither understands anything nor does he put an effort to understand things. I think his statement is both unparliamentary and immature," Singh added.

Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has "ceded" Indian territory to the Chinese.

The former Congress chief's attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.