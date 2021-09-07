'Asking cat to protect milk': Tejashwi on Nitish's Janata Darbar

"As per the current structure of Nitish Kumar's Janata Darbar, he listens to complainants and sends them back to those officials who are directly or indirectly responsible for victimizing them," he said.

"On Monday, a woman named Kumud Verma of West Champaran's Bagha town came in the Janata Darbar and levelled charges of her husband's murder on JD-U MLA Rinku Singh and three associates. Her husband was gunned down on February 14, 2021 allegedly by Rinku Singh and his three associates and Bihar Police has not arrested them for the last seven months. When she came before the Chief Minister, he sent her to DGP Bihar for investigation. Now imagine, how could she get justice as she was sent to the same Bihar Police which has failed to arrest the accused for the last 7 months...," he added.

"The JD-U MLA of Valmikinagar was saved on the direction of Nitish Kumar. Due to his direction, Bihar Police did not arrest the MLA and his aides," Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

"The Janata Darbar of Nitish Kumar is just eyewash. Complainants cannot get justice through a system like this," he added.

