Aspirants of Bihar police create ruckus at Hajipur Railway station

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Hundreds of aspirants for the Constable post in Bihar Police, ran berserk here at Railway station on Saturday and pelted stones on the train.

They were allegedly miffed after finding that no trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, the examination centres. Following which they caused a ruckus at the railway station.



They pelted stone on train and also blocked the road leading up to the Railway station. They also stopped the movement of trains on tracks for a while.

Reportedly, the applicants from Kaimur and Sasaram districts, who had their examination centres at Bettiah and Motihari were miffed over lack of adequate commutation facility at Hajipur. (ANI)

