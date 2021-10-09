  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Assad's uncle returns to Syria after 37 yrs in exile

Assad's uncle returns to Syria after 37 yrs in exile

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 9th, 2021, 15:00:10hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Damascus, Oct 9 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's uncle Rifaat al-Assad has returned to the country after 37 years in exile, a local newspaper reported.

The President has allowed the return of his uncle, who left Syria in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez al-Assad who ruled Syria from 1971 to 2000, Xinhua news agency quoted the al-Watan newspaper report as saying late Friday.

Saying Rifaat arrived in Syria on Thursday and would serve no political or social position, the al-Watan report said that the his returncame against the backdrop of a verdict by a French court that sentenced him to four years in prison for financial crimes.

Rifaat's assets, worth $106 million, and his assets in Spain valued at about $804 have all been confiscated over the past few years.

--IANS

ksk/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features