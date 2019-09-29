Assam: 3 dead, 8 injured after speeding car ploughs through Mahalaya crowd

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Three women, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed and several others were left injured after a speeding car ploughed into pedestrians in Tinsukia town.

The accident occurred at around 5.30 am on Saturday when a large group of people, consisting mostly of women, were walking along the Rangagora Road to participate in the early morning Mahalaya festivities held at the nearby Durgabari hall.

According to the police, a speeding car coming from Borguri side towards Thana Chariali knocked down the pedestrians leaving the three persons dead and eight injured."One of the victims Numali Baruah (47) died on the spot while Ritamoni Gohain (45) and her daughter Priya (21) died at the Tinsukia civil hospital. Priya was a first semester student of Tinsukia Womens College," the police said.The injured people have been identified as Ditimoni Gohain, Sangita Devi, Palla Kumari, Lakshmi Saha, Prasenjit Majumdar, Abhinash Gohain and Basanta Changmai.While all the injured have been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, two of them are said to be critical.According to sources, the car driver identified as Gaurav Dey had hit a bike and was fleeing when the incident took place.He had also knocked down a traffic constable while the latter was trying to stop him after the first incident. Again, after committing the second incident he tried to speed away but was stopped by passerbys.The angry public thrashed the driver after the incident and the police had to rescue him. He also had to be admitted to the hospital, sources said."The police have seized the vehicle. We are recording statements of the injured persons and eyewitnesses. The driver of the car will be arrested. He has been admitted to hospital as he was thrashed by the crowd. A case has been registered and action will be taken as per law," Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia told over the phone. (ANI)