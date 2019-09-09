Assam: 4 Bangladeshi nationals arrested, fake Saudi Arabian Riyals seized

Cachar (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): District police on Sunday arrested four Bangladeshi nationals and seized fake Saudi Arabian Riyals worth over Rs 2 lakhs in Indian currency.

Six mobile handsets and 5 Bangladeshi passports have also been seized, said police.



The accused were arrested following a raid by the police party in Silchar. The accused have been identified as Md Ripon Khan, Md Kabir Sardar, Assad Udjjaman and Jamal Munshi, it added.

All the four accused were involved in cheating one person last month. On Sunday they tried to cheat another person by exchanging fake Saudi Arabia Riyals with 2 lakhs Indian currency. (ANI)

