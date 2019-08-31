Assam: 4 forest officials killed in road accident

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Four forest department personnel were killed and two others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling in was hit by a bus here on Friday.

The accident took place at Sivasagar on National Highway-37 which runs between Assam and Manipur according to Padmeshwar Gogoi, Deputy Ranger, Sivasagar.



"The accident happened on the National Highway when a heavy vehicle hit the jeep carrying our personnel which led to the vehicle being thrown off the road leading to heavy injuries to two while four others died on the spot," added the Deputy Ranger.

The two injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. (ANI)

